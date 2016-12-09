Meteor shower visible next week

Staff writer, with CNA

Stargazers will have an opportunity on Tuesday and Wednesday to catch the Geminid meteor shower, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said on Wednesday.

One of the three most prolific meteor showers of the year — along with the Quadrantids in January and the Perseids in August — the Geminids will be most visible at night, the museum said, adding that the best time to observe the meteor shower is at about midnight.

A maximum of about 120 meteors is expected per hour, but because there will be a full moon, it might be hard to see so many shooting stars because of the moonlight, the museum said.

The best locations for seeing the showers are in mountainous areas with an altitude of 2,000m or more above sea level, where there is relatively little light pollution, it said.

The Geminid meteor shower occurs when the Earth ploughs through the debris from asteroid 3200 Phaethon, the museum said.

In related news, Hehuanshan (合歡山) on the border of Nantou and Hualien counties is to be subject to traffic restrictions for 59 days during the winter season, starting on Jan. 1, the Taroko National Park Headquarters said on Wednesday.

Hehuanshan, with an elevation of 3,000m above sea level, is on the western edge of Taroko National Park. It is one of the few places in the nation to regularly receive snowfall in winter, which makes it a popular travel destination.

Traffic restrictions are scheduled to end on Feb. 28, although the time frame could be revised depending on the weather conditions, the park administration said.

The traffic controls are to be enforced on the Dayuling (大禹嶺) to Siaofengkou (小風口) section of Taiwan Provincial Highway 14, near the Hehuanshan Tourist Center, Wuling (武嶺), Kunyang (昆陽) and the section between Wufeng (鳶峰) and Cueifong (翠峰), according to the park headquarters.

All vehicles (except for snow plows or those driven by public officials) will be prohibited from entering restricted areas when it is snowing, but allowed access — depending on road conditions — when there is no snow.

Weekends and the Lunar New Year holiday will be peak time for the restrictions, park officials said.