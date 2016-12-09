Police bust drug lab in Kaohsiung, two men detained

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Kaohsiung police on Wednesday announced that they had busted an illegal drugs laboratory and have arrested the suspected head of the operation, which was allegedly creating new recreational drugs.

Kaohsiung Police Department officials said a raid on Tuesday in a rural area of Dashu District (大樹) uncovered a large amount of illicit drugs, including two pouches of heroin, 17 packets of amphetamines, ketamine and nearly 3,000 capsules of Nimetazepam, also known as Erimin.

“We also found packages of a Chinese-made aphrodisiac sold under the brand name ‘Black King Kong’ (黑金剛), along with other chemicals,” Kaohsiung Criminal Investigation Division Captain Chen Po-chang (陳柏彰) said.

Two modified handguns, one air rifle and 16 bullets were also confiscated, Chen said.

Two men were detained during the raid, a 31-year-old college graduate surnamed Ho (何), who reportedly studied pharmacology and has laboratory training; and a man surnamed Wang (王), who was discovered hiding in a bathroom, police said.

Police allege that Ho used his experience to create recreational drugs that were then sold in nightclubs in Kaohsiung.

They said they believe Wang assisted Ho.

“This raid is significant because it is the first time we have come across an operation using alternate methods to manufacture designer drugs in Taiwan. We suspect Ho combined various pharmaceuticals, including aphrodisiacs, amphetamines and opiates, to produce new drugs,” Chen said.

Ho on Wednesday was handed over to prosecutors for questioning, and he has been detained incommunicado pending charges of manufacturing illegal drugs and unauthorized possession of firearms.

The laboratory was in a collection of metal-panel huts and police said Ho reportedly also held parties in the huts, providing samples of his work so he could check their effects and make refinements.