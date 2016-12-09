KMT says deficit looms in spite of staff, expense cuts

By Yang Chun-huei, Lin Liang-sheng and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Despite plans to cut its staff by nearly 60 percent and reduce its annual operating costs to NT$500 million (US$15.75 million), the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said that its income next year would still not be enough to meet its needs.

With the loss of Central Investment Co, the party is projecting an annual income of only NT$470 million next year.

KMT Administration Committee director Chu Da-chan (邱大展) on Sunday said that the party is still looking into other means to solve its financial dilemma.

Following a meeting of the KMT’s Central Standing Committee on Nov. 9, the party announced that it would cut its staff numbers at party headquarters from 134 to 80, while those at local chapters would be reduced from 609 to 230.

Labor expenses alone totaled NT$1.4 billion last year, the party said, with the 18 percent preferential interest rate on pension savings plan accounting for NT$600 million of the cost.

The most recent report from the party showed that staff expenses this year are estimated to drop to NT$750 million following the cancelation of preferential interest rates in July.

Adding in other expenses of about NT$350 million, total operating costs are expected to reach NT$1.1 billion for this year, the report said.

Labor expenses should further drop to NT$500 million after the layoffs, but with the loss of Central Investment, the party estimates that total income would only reach NT$470 million — NT$570,000 in party fees, NT$164 million in government subsidies, NT$260 million quota for fundraising by party members with offices and various other small sources of funds such as political contributions, the report said.

Aside from salary expenses, the KMT has to contend with administrative costs that would remain high despite the cuts, Chu said.

Administrative expenses totaled NT$1.5 billion last year, accounting for 50.54 percent of total party expenditures for the year, he said.

The KMT has begun tackling these expenses by combining local chapters into single offices, thereby reducing rental expenses, he said, adding that the Taipei chapter has been merged with party headquarters.

Chu said that the water, electricity and other expenses associated with maintaining various chapters accounted for a large part of administrative costs in the past, adding that it would be difficult to support these expenses.