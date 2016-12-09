Interior ministry accused of funding pro-unification activities

By Hsiao Ting-fang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of the Interior has been subsidizing private cross-strait groups’ pro-unification events, including organizations that reportedly cooperate with political efforts by Beijing to marginalize Taiwan, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) said.

In April last year, the World Chinese Association for Commemorating the War of Resistance received government subsidies for an event named Cross-Strait Youths Concert for War of Resistance Songs.

Participants at the event reportedly chanted: “There is one family across the Strait. Do not forget the Eight-Year War of Resistance. We will unite to build the Chinese dream.”

The Eight-Year War of Resistance refers to the Second Sino-Japanese War from 1937 to 1945.

Lee criticized the ministry for subsidizing the association this year, saying the ministry is “bankrolling [Beijing’s] united front.”

Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) encouraged government agencies to subsidize cross-strait exchanges, Lee said.

“Many events with dubious or unexplained agenda were paid for with taxpayers’ money,” he said.

While the ministry’s Cooperation and Civil Affairs Preparatory Office promised to review its rules, indiscriminate and wasteful subsidies were endemic during the Ma administration, Lee said.

Many Aboriginal groups conducting cross-strait exchanges were marginalized by Chinese officials, who frequently referred to them as “ethnic minority” organizations, said DPP Legislator Kolas Yotaka, an Amis.

“Ethnic minorities” is a term Chinese officials use for non-Han people and its use in connection to Aborigines implies that Taiwan is ruled by China.

The Mainland Affairs Council, the Hakka Affairs Council and the Mongolian and Tibetan Affairs Commission frequently doled out subsidies to groups for their participation in Chinese activities that denigrated Taiwan, Lee said.

Subsidies to private groups accounted for more than one-quarter of the Mainland Affairs Council’s budget, including money earmarked for the Chinese Association for Relief and Ensuing Services, an organization suspected of being a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) affiliate, he said.

DPP lawmakers will demand that the Mainland Affairs Council give an item-by-item explanation of its subsidy policy, Lee said, urging President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration to conduct a comprehensive review of the ministry.

Kolas said that until recently the Council of Indigenous Peoples continued to subsidize Aboriginal groups that accepted the “ethnic minority” label until lawmakers pressured Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod to terminate the grants.

The World Chinese Association for Commemorating the War of Resistance said the organizers were unaware of anybody chanting slogans at the said event.

It said that the concert was an open event where the audience were free to say what they wanted and it did not reflect the association’s opinion.

It also denied charges of collaboration with Beijing, saying: “The association does not receive any money from China and we do not perform any united front work on its behalf.”

The association commemorates both the Second Sino-Japanese War and Taiwan-based resistance during the Japanese colonial period, and Taiwan should be “thankful to the veterans who saved Taiwanese from second-class citizenship,” it said.