Gay marriage critic accused of affair

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Leading same-sex marriage opponent Andrew Chang (張守一) faced accusations of hypocrisy yesterday, following media reports that he had an extramarital affair.

As secretary-general of the Alliance of Religious Groups for the Love of Families Taiwan, Chang has become a widely quoted spokesman for opponents of same-sex marriage in recent years.

Chang’s Facebook page was flooded with hundreds of angry comments after a story in Chinese-language Next Magazine recounted anonymous accusations that he had fathered a child with a woman surnamed Chen (陳) more than 10 years ago while still married to his former wife, surnamed Liu (劉).

“Your group should change its name from ‘protecting families’ to ‘protecting hypocrisy,’” said a netizen called Chun Hsiong (俊雄), playing on the similarity of the Mandarin pronunciation of the words for family (jia, 家) and false (jia, 假).

“If you want to get involved with outside women, that is your family’s business, but you should not be so shameless as to go out and oppose marriage equality,” a netizen called Tan Ta-lieh (丹達列) said. “As disgusting as you are, what right do you have to interfere with others?”

Chang could not be reached for comment, but was quoted by the magazine as saying: “Even I myself am unclear” about his relationship with Chen, calling it a “confusing mess of an incident.”

He added that the content of accusations “were not necessarily true.”

“All of this is forgotten in the past,” Liu was quoted as saying, adding that she did not want to “affect others,” while praising her former husband as a “good and capable” man.

Chen was quoted as denying any public or private “entanglement” with Chang, threatening to sue the magazine over the report.

A Mother of Two Children — a popular Web site supporting same-sex marriage — said laughter was the appropriate response to the report, although it urged perspective on the matter.

“Chang’s fall does not equal our success, much less success for marriage equality,” it said. “The real battleground is in the Legislative Yuan.”