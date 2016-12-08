Chinese medicine shop owners upset by ministry

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Hundreds of owners of traditional Chinese medicine shops and supporters yesterday protested outside the Ministry of Health and Welfare over its proposed “Chinese herbal medicine management technician” licensing system.

The protesters, most of whom wore black shirts and a yellow headband on which was printed the phrase “protect Chinese herbal medicine,” surrounded the gates of the ministry in downtown Taipei.

Chu Pu-lin (朱溥霖), chairman of the National Union of Chinese Medicine Associations of the ROC (Republic of China), said herbal pills, powders, creams or extracts are produced according to the traditional Pharmacopoeia and inherited formulas, and are the main functions of Chinese herbal medicine shops, so forbidding them from making such products would bring an end to the industry.

Chinese herbal medicine manufacturers that have gained Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certifications also produce their medicines according to the Pharmacopoeia, he added.

Less than 5 percent of pharmacists in Taiwan specialize in Chinese herbal medicine, but pharmacists are allowed to prescribe Western medicine, Chinese herbal medicine and even medicine for animals, so it is doubtful whether it would be safe for pharmacists to prescribe traditional herbal medications, he said.

“We have been in the business for more than five or 10 years, do you think we are less experienced than pharmacists who earn the proposed technician license by taking 16 credits of herbal medicine courses?” Chu said.

The ministry has proposed amending the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法) to ensure traditional Chinese herbal medicines are safe by establishing a new Chinese herbal medicine management technician licensing system and requiring that Chinese herbal remedy dealers obtain the license.

The question of whether dealers who obtain the license will be allowed to prescribe medication and manufacture herbal pills and related products, which they are allowed to do at present, has triggered a heated debate.

Yesterday’s demonstration followed a protest on Monday by pharmacist associations, who said that traditional medicine dealers do not have the professional qualifications to prescribe medications safely and one on Tuesday by the National Union of Chinese Medical Doctors’ Association against the proposed licensing system.

The Taiwan Chinese Medicine Youths Rights Advocacy Association said that traditional Chinese herbal medicine is not connected to Western medicine, so the government should come up with specialized education about Chinese herbal medicine and related mechanisms for the profession.