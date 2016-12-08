Protesters paint slogans on Tsai’s official residence

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Protesters spray-painted the Official Residence of the President with slogans yesterday, as protests against the passage of Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) amendment continued.

About a dozen protesters affiliated with the Workers Struggle Alliance, Taiwan Higher Education Union, National Taiwan University News Club and other groups descended on a side door of the Chongqing Road residence shortly after midnight yesterday, quickly spray-painting protest slogans before being intercepted and driven back by police.

“Cutting national holidays is now officially part of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) legacy,” said Wu Chun-chi (吳俊奇), a member of the Workers Struggle Alliance Youth Corps, adding that Tsai had broken a campaign pledge to reduce working hours. “The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) railroading through of holiday cuts has come at the price of trampling over the meaning of both ‘democratic’ and ‘progressive.’”

The bill passed on Tuesday will eliminate seven national holidays while implementing a new weekly “flexible rest day,” as part of efforts to reduce working hours by boosting enforcement of 40-hour workweek requirements. As a supplementary measure, the amendment also allows employers to provide more annual leave days than permitted previously.

“We now know that on many upcoming labor issues, the DPP will not stand with us,” Wu said, adding that protesters would continue to fight to force the DPP to change its positions on pension reform, long-term care and labor rights for medical personnel.

“If this is the kind of answer the DPP has to our demands, we will break with them completely in the future,” Wu said.

Pinned in by police, activists staged a retreat within half an hour, shouting slogans as they marched to National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall MRT Station.

When reached for comment yesterday, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said that as Taiwan is a democratic nation, its people naturally have the right to express their opinions.

“This is their right and that right should be respected,” Huang said.

Additional reporting by Stacy Hsu