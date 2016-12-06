Taichung salutes Gigatek for hiring disabled people

By Chang Ching-ya and Jake Chung / By Chang Ching-ya and Jake Chung

Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taichung City Government is to hold a public ceremony on Wednesday to commend a local company for employing more staff with registered disabilities than required by law.

Gigatek, which has more than 200 employees, has seven workers with different disabilities on its payroll, despite the People with Disabilities Rights Protection Act (身心障礙者權益保障法) requiring only two such employees, Taichung Department of Labor Director Huang Ho-ting (黃荷婷) said.

There are 1,939 businesses or organizations in Taichung that are required to hire people with disabilities, Huang said, adding that companies based in the city have hired a total of 8,043 such people, more than the 5,335 required by law.

Gigatek is a shining example and is to be commended on Wednesday, Huang said, adding that most of the seven people with disabilities have worked at the company for at least 10 years.

The head of the firm’s maintenance division, known as A-hsiang (阿祥), who has worked at the company for more than two decades, said that Gigatek CEO Sung Ying-chuan (宋英詮) has been a good boss, adding that as the work is not difficult, he has no desire to change jobs.

Sung’s consideration for his employees is reflected in the design of the company’s headquarters — with ramps for staff with mobility problems, parking lots near the building and an underground parking lot — and an application for government funds to buy motorized wheelchairs.

Sung said he did not plan on hiring a significant number of employees with disabilities, instead focusing on applicants’ abilities.

While the company cannot hire everyone, once people with disabilities are hired, they are treated as equal employees, Sung said, adding that promoting A-hsiang to division chief was due to confidence in his abilities and to show other staff that the company made promotion decisions based on merit and ability.