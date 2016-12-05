Tsai-Trump Phone Call: Former US officials support Trump’s dialogue with Tsai

Staff writer, with CNA

US president-elect Donald Trump did the right thing by answering a congratulatory telephone call from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) — a fellow democratically elected leader — as a simple courtesy and a fundamental part of democracy, two former US officials said yesterday.

Trump was doing what he said in his presidential campaign: Being open to talking to foreign leaders who want good relations with the US, Stephen Yates and Christian Whiton wrote in an article on the Fox News Web site.

Trump on Friday spoke with Tsai, the first publicly reported call between a Taiwanese leader and a US president or president-elect since 1979, when the US switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

The Presidential Office said in a statement that Tsai congratulated Trump on his victory in the US presidential election and conveyed the hope that the US would support Taiwan to increase its participation in international events and contribute to solving global issues.

Beijing and the US foreign policy establishment thought they could tell Trump whom he can and cannot speak with on the telephone, but they were wrong, Yates and Whiton said.

Beijing is angry at Trump not only for answering a call from Tsai, but also for addressing her as the “president of Taiwan” in a tweet, they added.

However, the US foreign policy establishment and some local media were even more incensed than Beijing, they said, adding: “That a simple courtesy call caused so much trepidation and genuflections to past protocol just shows how absurd US-China policy has become.”

“If a little courtesy to a democratic friend and a little truth about Taiwan could really threaten peace in the Pacific, as the experts contend, then we need to re-evaluate our defense and come up with something better,” they said.

Yates, a US deputy national security adviser to former US vice president Dick Cheney, plans to visit Taiwan next week.

He is a member of Trump’s transition team and worked as a missionary in Kaohsiung for two years in the late 1980s, and was one of the people responsible for the inclusion of the “six assurances” and the Taiwan Relations Act in the Republican Party’s platform at its national convention in July.