Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Low temperatures forecast

As northeast seasonal winds weakened yesterday, temperatures could dip to as low as 15?C next week in northern Taiwan, weather forecaster Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said. The weather was likely to improve from yesterday with less chance of rain. Today and tomorrow there remains a chance of showers in northeastern and eastern Taiwan, while the weather is predicted to be fair in other places. Daytime temperatures could reach 27?C in northern Taiwan and about 30?C in central and southern areas, although it is likely to be more than 10?C colder in the morning and evening. A new wave of northeast seasonal winds due to arrive on Tuesday are likely to be felt until Saturday, Wu said. The season’s first cold front is likely to see temperatures drop to between 16?C and 17?C in northern Taiwan from Tuesday.

AVIATION

UAV users told ‘stay clear’

The Civil Aeronautics Administration has reminded unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) users to stay clear of airports, saying that 15 people have been fined for operating UAVs near airports in the past three years. The administration said that in 2001 it set off-limit areas for flying objects that could endanger aircraft safety, such as kites, lanterns, firecrackers, remote-control aircraft and UAVs. The ban is backed by the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法), it said. According to administration statistics, there have been 15 cases involving flying UAVs around airports since 2014, and among them, nine cases were near Taipei (Songshan) Airport at such locations as the Grand Hotel and Taipei 101. According to the act, people who are found releasing objects that could endanger flight safety will be fined between NT$300,000 and NT$1.5 million (US$9,397 and US$46,988).

DIPLOMACY

Taiwan congratulates king

Taiwan on Friday congratulated Maha Vajiralongkorn on formally becoming the new king of Thailand, after late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej died on Oct. 13 at the age of 88. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered congratulations to the king, who ascended to the throne on Thursday after accepting an invitation from the Thai parliament to succeed his father. SAying Taiwan and Thailand have conducted close cooperation in trade, tourism, culture and education, the ministry added it “hopes to improve bilateral friendship and continue to promote bilateral exchanges based on the existing foundation.”

HEALTHCARE

CDC alert issued for China

Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued its second-highest travel advisory in its three-tier system on Friday for the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in China after the region reported a case of H5N6 avian flu. The CDC said a 30-year-old farmer from Liuzhou was admitted to hospital on Nov. 18 after coming in contact with sick poultry, and she is now in a serious condition. The Guangxi government believes it is an isolated case and that the risk of the flu spreading is low, according to the CDC. The CDC’s three-tier system is “watch,” “alert” and “warning,” in order of severity. On the novel influenza A virus infections, the CDC has issued an “alert” travel advisory for Zhejiang, Guangdong, Anhui, Hunan, Jiangxi, Jiangsu, Sichuan, Fujian, Shandong, Hubei, Hebei, Liaoning, Henan, Yunnan, as well as Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Other Chinese cities and provinces were listed at “watch.”