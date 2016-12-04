Police identify 21 people linked to protest violence

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taipei police yesterday identified 21 people connected to violence on Friday, in which Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) was attacked during a protest by labor rights advocates outside of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, and summoned them for questioning.

“We worked around the clock to review footage filmed by officers at the scene and have tentatively identified 21 individuals, most of whom were known to be leading the labor rights protesters,” said a police captain at Taipei’s Zhongzheng First Precinct, who asked to be identified only by his surname, Wang (王).

The individuals are to be served with legal notices summoning them for questioning regarding their roles in the incident, Wang said, adding that charges would be filed in cases where video evidence of their actions was sufficient.

Two group leaders and a truck driver are wanted for questioning over an attempt to ram the vehicle past a side entrance of the complex, 15 people over smoke grenades thrown during the protest and the remaining three over the punching and trampling of police during the attack, Wang said.

A male protester surnamed Lin (林), who was arrested for throwing a bottle of water at Ker, was detained for questioning on Friday.

Ker said he has declined to press charges as he did not sustain serious injury, but also to avoid further confrontation and to not shift the focus away from legislative talks on the approval of proposed amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法).

However, Wang said Lin would be charged for violations of the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法), as would the 21 individuals who were summoned for questioning.

A number of people sustained minor injuries — including Ker’s office assistant, a bystander surnamed Chou (周) and China Times photographer Chang Kai-yi (張鎧乙) — when the protest grew violent, Wang said.

The police plan to reinforce units and place more high-level supervisors to deal with potential violence during protests, establish “safety corridors” at all entrances to the legislature and conduct more training for officers to handle unpredictable situations.