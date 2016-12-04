Restart of cross-strait dialogue possible

Staff writer, with CNA

Continued gestures of goodwill from Taiwan could eventually lead to the restart of cross-strait dialogue and cooperation with China, Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) Chairman Tien Hung-mao (田弘茂) said on Friday.

He said the creation of a friendly environment through goodwill would benefit people on both sides.

“We still believe there should be more contact between the two sides in order to cement the basis of peaceful development,” Tien said at an SEF board meeting.

Cross-strait relations have cooled and dialogues stalled since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) assumed office on May 20, apparently due to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) refusal to recognize the so-called “1992 consensus.”

The consensus refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese Communist Party that both sides acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means. In 2006, former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) admitted he made up the term in 2000, before the KMT handed over power to the DPP.

Tien noted that Tsai said in her National Day address that her pledge given in her inaugural speech would remain unchanged and the government would conduct cross-strait affairs in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of China, the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), and other legislation.

He said that looking back on the past year, the international situation has undergone tremendous change, including Europe’s rejection of an influx of refugees, Brexit and the US presidential election.

Political conservatism is increasing around the world, Tien said.

He added the wealth gap between rich and poor has continued to widen in many nations under the effects of globalization and a new wave of the industrial revolution.

In the past few decades, the world has been dedicated to lifting restrictions on trade, funding, technology and personnel exchanges, but it is likely see protectionism and more restrictions on immigration, Tien said.

Isolationism, protectionism and populist nationalism could also make a comeback, he said.

The US president-elect has already categorically rejected the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), and this could be a tough test for trade-oriented Taiwan, Tien said.

However, Tien added, the SEF and related government agencies would provide assistance to Taiwanese businesses to cope with the new situation.

China on Friday closed the door to pro-Taiwanese independence companies wanting to do business in China.