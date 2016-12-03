Ministry launches initiative to engage university alliances

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Education on Thursday unveiled an initiative to form university alliances aimed at improving links between universities and outside groups in an effort to encourage students and academics to use what they learn to improve communities.

The initiative seeks to form eight to 10 “dual-axis” alliances led by a standard university and a vocational university and comprising nearby business clusters and non-governmental organizations, Deputy Minister of Education Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) told a news conference in Taipei.

The universities will be tasked with identifying needs and challenges associated with the development of local communities, and then to lead nearby universities to help find solutions, Chen said.

There are 158 universities nationwide, with about 1.23 million students and 40,000 academics among them, but students and lecturers rarely use their knowledge to help improve communities, he said.

Universities should be the driving force of society, so the initiative seeks to forge deeper ties between academics, students and communities, thereby instilling in students a sense that they can make a difference, he said.

The ministry is to start receiving applications from universities next month and complete the vetting process in February, Chen said.

A calculation by the ministry based on the population and size of universities showed that three alliances would likely be formed in northern Taiwan, two or three in central Taiwan and three in southern Taiwan, he said.

Regional supervisory committees comprising presidents of two universities, business representatives and local government officials are to be created to provide guidance to academics and students, establish goals and integrate resources needed in the process to contribute to communities, Chen said.