Judiciary targets hospital violence

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Top judicial officials on Wednesday launched a program with law-enforcement agencies in and around Taipei to combat a rise in violence targeting medical practitioners, with police tasked with providing swifter responses and prosecutors to launch prompt investigations.

Standard operating procedures have been established to deal with assaults at hospitals and emergency wards, officials said, with the judiciary and police units to build a “safety net” to protect medical personnel.

The program is a coordinated effort by the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, Taipei-based police departments, the Ministry of Health and Welfare and organizations representing doctors, nurses and other hospital staff.

“It is time to say no to violence by patients and their families against medical professionals and hospital workers. We are working to stop this kind of crime and will prosecute offenders to the full extent of the law,” Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office Director Hsing Tai-chao (邢泰釗) said.

“People in Taiwan enjoy a high standard of healthcare,” Hsing said. “With people receiving such good medical care under the National Health Insurance, they must also understand the diligent efforts and hard work by medical professionals. When they are taking care of patients, staff can come under attack and be injured by violent crime.”

“Therefore prosecutors are collaborating with police units to bring about rapid reporting and prompt responses to such incidents, while they will also keep track of convicted offenders to prevent further violence,” Hsing said.

Ministry statistics show that there has been on average 220 incidents of violence against medical practitioners and other hospital workers per year for the past few years, mostly physical attacks at medical facilities by patients or family members.

However, Hsing said that many incidents are not reported, so the actual number could be much higher.

In July, five members of a family surnamed Yang (楊) allegedly created havoc in an emergency ward at a Taichung hospital, allegedly punching staff members — who the Yangs said had poor attitudes and had not promptly treated a family member.

The attack resulted in injuries to four nurses, which brought charges.

The case is pending a verdict.

A prosecutor on Wednesday told a news conference that in some cases, attackers threaten staff and even follow them, which leads to fear and psychological stress.

Hsing said the program will mandate all hospitals to report incidents of violence to police and prosecutors, with police to press charges and provide details of the case to the judiciary, while prosecutors will task units to alert hospitals with the details of suspects and monitor them to guard against repeat incidents.