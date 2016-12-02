Billy Chang quizzed by prosecutors over TransAsia

Staff writer, with CNA

Prosecutors yesterday questioned former Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) director-general Billy Chang (張國政) amid allegations that his announcement of a proposal to take over TransAsia Airways, followed by his withdrawal of the offer, was intended to affect trading in the airline’s shares.

TransAsia on Nov. 22 abruptly announced that it would be closing due to financial woes, and its stock price had fallen 34 percent as of Monday.

However, TransAsia shares on Tuesday rose by the maximum daily limit of 10 percent to NT$3.76 after Chang said that a business group he represented was willing to take over the carrier — provided that all of its routes remained intact.

Chang on Wednesday said he was dropping the takeover plan because the airline’s domestic and international flying rights were to be revoked.

Chang’s statements led to sharp fluctuations in the airline’s share price, Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp chairman Shih Jun-ji (施俊吉) said on Wednesday, adding that the exchange has sent the data it had monitored this week to prosecutors.

TransAsia chairman Vincent Lin (林明昇) was also summoned by the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning as a potential defendant.