Number of furloughed workers hits eight-month high

Staff writer, with CNA

The number of workers on unpaid leave in the second half of last month increased by 288 from the first half of the month, a new high since March, statistics released yesterday by the Ministry of Labor showed.

The ministry said that the number of workers on unpaid leave after reaching an agreement with their employer totaled 861 as of Wednesday, an increase of 288 from 573 on Nov. 15.

Despite the increase, the latest figure was a sharp decline from the 5,442 recorded in the same period last year, thanks to improving economic fundamentals, the ministry’s statistics showed.

Last month, the government released its latest economic forecast, which said the economy would grow 1.35 percent year-on-year this year, an increase on the previous estimate of 1.22 percent growth on the back of a recovery in exports.

Last year, the economy grew just 0.72 percent year-on-year.

As of Wednesday, the number of employers who had asked their employees to take unpaid leave had increased by two from Nov. 15, the ministry said.

During the 15-day period, four employers terminated their unpaid leave arrangements, but an additional six began programs, bringing the total to 26, the ministry said.

Twice a month, the government releases data on furloughs to provide an update on the health of the labor market, particularly in light of declining exports amid weak global demand.

Most of the companies with employees on unpaid leave were small enterprises with workforces of fewer than 50 people, the ministry said.

Due to the sluggish economy, some employers have been asking their workers to take one to four days unpaid leave per month for a period of up to three months, the ministry said.

To reduce the financial impact on workers, the government has implemented a NT$20 billion (US$627 million) program to offer workers on unpaid leave training to upgrade their skills.

Under the program, the workers receive a stipend of NT$100 per hour to help meet their living expenses, up to a maximum of NT$12,000 per month.

Employees also have the option to take online training courses that are available on the Web site of the ministry’s Skill Evaluation Center, the ministry said.

The ministry said that once it is informed of any new unpaid leave program initiated by an employer, it contacts the affected workers to provide them with the necessary assistance.