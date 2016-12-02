Ministry warns of possible bird flu outbreak

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The nation could be affected by the outbreak of a contagious strain of avian influenza that has struck in Japan and South Korea, Council of Agriculture Minister Tsao Chi-hung (曹啟鴻) warned yesterday at a news conference a the Executive Yuan in Taipei.

Tsao said the latest outbreaks in Japan and South Korea were caused by a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu which could be transmitted to humans.

However, human-to-human transmission is unlikely, he added.

Japan and South Korea have already seen cases of the H5N6 bird flu strain and it could spread to Taiwan, as it is the start of the migratory season, he said.

“Taiwan is on the migratory route from Japan and South Korea, and increased epidemic prevention efforts are needed to fend off a bird flu outbreak,” Tsao said.

There has also been an increase in bird flu cases in Europe, in particular in Hungary, from where Taiwan imported goose products to supplement falling domestic supply.

Hungary is no longer capable of satisfying local demand.

So far this year about 270,000 chickens, ducks and geese have been culled, which is significantly fewer than the 5.1 million farmed birds destroyed last year.

This could be an indication that the epidemic has been contained for this year, as birds raised on 96 percent of the nation’s poultry farms have been vaccinated and the council aims to raise vaccination coverage to include all farms.

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) urged the ministry to increase its disease prevention efforts and to prepare for a possible outbreak that might be as severe as the nationwide epidemic in 2014 when 90 percent of geese had to be destroyed.

Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection Quarantine Deputy Director-General Shih Tai-hua (施泰華) said the 2014 epidemic caused a drop in the supply of geese from which Taiwan has yet to recover.

However, he said that he is confident that the local poultry market would be able to handle the increase in demand during the Lunar New Year holiday next month.