Morgan Stanley’s CNS deal still on hold

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Morgan Stanley’s planned acquisition of multiple system operator China Networks System (CNS) looks set to remain on hold, with the National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday saying that it would convene another administrative hearing on the deal at the end of this month.

The commission said it wants to clarify facts to ascertain if the investor intends to circumvent regulations banning the government, political parties and the military from investing in media outlets.

Article 10 of the Cable Radio and Television Act (有線廣播電視法) stipulates that the government, political parties and foundations established with their endowments, and those commissioned by them, may not directly or indirectly invest in a privately owned system operator.

This month’s hearing on the transaction will be the second held after the NCC approved the transaction on Feb. 4.

Despite the NCC’s approval, the Investment Commission returned the case to it in September, saying that the investors might have circumvented Article 10.

The NCC then asked Morgan Stanley to provide more information on its relationship with CNS and Far EasTone Telecommunications.

Far EasTone was the largest investor in the deal, and government funds are among its shareholders.

Far EasTone said it planned to invest in CNS via corporate bonds issued by a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley.

NCC spokesperson Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said that the second hearing is scheduled to take place on Dec. 29.

The appraisers of the transaction would also be present at the hearing to give their opinions on the deal, Wong said.

NCC specialist Niu Hsin-ren (牛信仁) said the hearing was called under Article 107 of the Administrative Procedure Act (行政程序法).

“The hearing will help us find out if Morgan Stanley has fulfilled its promises to the NCC to secure approval for the deal. It would also enable us to re-examine the structure of the investment and ascertain if the investors contravened Article 10. We also want to know if the investors plan to adjust the percentage of shares they hold if the government relaxes regulations banning investments from the government,” Niu said.

On Dec. 30, the NCC is to hold the first administrative hearing on Asia Pacific Telecom’s proposed investment in Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC), another multiple system operator in Taiwan.

The investment was conducted through Asia Pacific chairman Lu Fang-ming (呂芳銘) and Hon Hai Precision Corp chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘), who purchased the trust funds in Singapore issued by Macquarie Group, TBC’s largest shareholder.

Asia Pacific also has government funds among its shareholders.

“We will examine the deal’s source for funding as well as the investment and shareholding structure,” Wong said, adding that Lu would be asked to describe his vision for Taiwan Broadband Communications and how he plans to protect the interests of consumers.