Taipei Universiade to offer logistics to ship equipment

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

International sports delegations, officials and members of the media will be able to ship their gear to sports venues through logistics services offered by the Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee when they attend the Summer Universiade next year, the committee said.

The committee on Tuesday held a news conference at Taipei City Hall to introduce the service, which is to be provided by an alliance of air and sea cargo carriers, including China Airlines, EVA Airways, Evergreen Marine Corp, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp and Wan Hai and 10 local delivery service companies.

The service will enable not just athletes, but also International University Sports Federation officials and journalists, to have their equipment delivered to sports venues.

In the past, sports delegations had to arrange for delivery themselves, said Taipei Secretary-General Su Li-chung (蘇麗瓊), who heads the committee.

The service would be a “first” in the event’s history, and it will give the nation an opportunity to demonstrate its “soft power” to the international community through logistics, Su said.

Taiwan International Logistics and Supply Chain Association chairwoman Chin Yu-lin (秦玉玲) said a logistics management center is to be established to streamline customs clearance, warehousing and delivery.

Logistics would be carried out before, during and after the games, for which an estimated 5,000 vehicles and 7,000 delivery personnel would be dispatched, Chin said.

International and domestic postage will be charged at 80 percent of the market price, she said.

“There will be no more pole vaulting without poles,” she said, in reference to Taiwanese pole vaulter Yeh Yao-wen (葉耀文), who was forced to withdraw from the International Association of Athletics Federations World Youth Championships in Cali, Colombia, because his pole was reportedly lost in transit.