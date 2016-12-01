Groups may consider special marriage law

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Religious groups yesterday announced the formation of a National Religious Alliance opposed to proposed Civil Code amendments to legalize same-sex marriage, saying that they would be willing to “consider” a separate special law guaranteeing homosexual rights.

Representatives from the Buddhist Association of the Republic of China, the Republic of China Daoist Society and several other groups issued a statement of opposition to amendments to the Civil Code’s definition of marriage.

They also said they would mobilize followers to participate in a rally on Saturday against such amendments organized by the Alliance for the Happiness of Future Generations.

“Marriage is defined as being between a man and a woman. It serves as the foundation of society,” said National Religious Alliance spokesman Chu Wu-hsien (朱武憲), a former civil service minister who has been a main contact between the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Daoist groups.

“If you add homosexual unions to the Civil Code’s definition of marriage, that would damage traditional morals and the family values of the entire society,” Chu said.

“While we are respectful of homosexuals, the institution of marriage is like an apartment complex. If you do not feel comfortable, we are fine if you want to go and build your own institution, but do not tear down ours,” said Chang Ming-chih (張明致), deputy executive director of the Republic of China I-Kuan Dao Society, a syncretist religious movement.

The group’s statement promised to “consider” a separate law to protect homosexual rights, but they declined to elaborate on what rights should be protected.

“We reserve the right to see the actual form and content of such a law, making known our views at that time,” Chu said, adding that the alliance would not propose their own version of legislation.

Additional reporting by CNA