Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

Kaohsiung plans approved

The National Development Council on Monday approved an extension to the Kaohsiung MRT to be built in two stages, the Kaohsiung City Government said. In the first stage, the city’s Red Line is to be extended to Gangshan Railway Station, with work expected to be completed by 2020. The city government has budgeted NT$3.06 billion (US$96.2 million) for the 1.46km section, of which NT$1.54 billion is to be provided by the central government. In the second stage, the line will be extended through Lujhu District (路竹), terminating at Dahu Station in Hunei District (湖內), with NT$27.28 billion allocated, including NT$16.15 billion from the central government. Seven stations are to be built along the 11.75km extension to Dahu, serving a population of about 350,000. Construction of the second stage is to be finished by 2027, the city government said.

SEISMOLOGY

Twin quakes reported

Two magnitude 4.1 earthquakes struck off the east coast in a span of six minutes yesterday afternoon, the Central Weather Bureau said. No injuries or damage were immediately reported. The first quake occurred at 2:33pm. Its hypocenter was 29.8km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 6.4km, the bureau’s seismological data showed. The quake’s intensity, which gauges the effects of a temblor, was highest in Yilan County and New Taipei City, where it measured 2 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale. It was felt at an intensity of 1 in Keelung, Taipei and Taoyuan, as well as in Hualien County, the bureau said. The second quake struck at 2:39pm, with its epicenter near the previous earthquake, 28.3km east of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 9.6km, bureau data showed. It was felt at an intensity of 2 in New Taipei and 1 in Yilan, the bureau said.