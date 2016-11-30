Kaohsiung police give final salute to fallen officer

By Huang Chia-lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Cishan Precinct police officers yesterday gathered at their Kaohsiung precinct to honor officer Wang Chung-hui (王忠輝), who died yesterday following a heart attack last week while on duty.

Wang was 51.

Wang’s superior officer Chen Chia-hung (陳嘉宏) said that the sergeant had a history of myocardial infarction and had only recently returned to work after recovering from a previous incident.

On Monday last week, Wang canceled his day off at the behest of the Cishan Police Department to lead a search by the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) of a factory where it was suspected an illegal weapons customization operation was being run, Chen said.

Wang led the team in Zihguan District (梓官) and reportedly felt ill soon after breaking down a door at the premises, Chen said.

Wang was sent to an emergency room and resuscitated, but his condition did not improve over the past nine days, he said.

Wang’s family had his breathing device that was keeping him alive switched off yesterday after consulting physicians, he said.

Following his death they transported Wang back to his hometown of Pingtung.

The family stopped at Wang’s precinct before going to Pingtung, where more than 100 of his colleagues stood at attention in a farewell to Wang, Chen said.

The family received Wang’s CIB vest and nametag from precinct chief Tsai Wen-feng (蔡文峰) during the ceremony, Chen said.

After the ceremony, the officers saluted and said in unison: “Mission accomplished, Sergeant Wang! Rest in Peace!”

The family returned to Pingtung after the ceremony and began preparations for his funeral, Chen said.