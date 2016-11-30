Flu vaccines to be available for all

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Between Dec. 1 and March 31, more people will be able to receive flu vaccines under the National Health Insurance (NHI) system, as the prophylactics are to be made available to everyone who requests them, rather than just high-risk groups, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced yesterday.

The government has purchased about 6 million NHI-covered flu vaccines — nearly double last year’s quantity.

Since the administering of NHI-covered flu vaccines began on Oct. 1, more than 5.22 million people — accounting for about 87 percent of the purchased vaccines — had been vaccinated as of Sunday, the centers said.

Vaccination still offers the best prevention against seasonal flu, and the centers decided to open up the remaining NHI-covered flu vaccines to anyone who wishes to be protected, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said yesterday.

“There might be about 400,000 doses left over by the end of the year, so we hope to release them to the public,” he said. “We encourage anyone older than six months to receive the vaccination after Dec. 1.”

The earlier people get vaccinated, the longer their protection against the flu is, and if all the purchased vaccines are administered, general immunity would be boosted, which is a good thing,” Chuang said.

In addition, the centers said it is to expand the eligibility of NHI-covered influenza antiviral drugs to include “people with family members, colleagues or classmates who show the onset of flu-like illness.”

The number of outpatient and emergency room visits reported last week due to flu-like illness were about the same as the week before, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center director Liu Ting-ping (劉定萍) said.

A total of 21 cases of serious flu complications were reported last week and two flu-related deaths were confirmed, she said, adding that the deaths were of men aged 60 and 85, and both had a history of chronic diseases.