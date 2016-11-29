Toll-free scheme to remain: ministry

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Reports that the 20km toll-free freeway scheme is to be canceled are yet to be discussed, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Sunday.

Each freeway motorist is given a 20km toll-free distance per day, and only motorists on the north-south freeways are charged a toll. Motorists on the east-west freeways are exempt.

The ministry said it would re-examine the pricing scheme after it was launched in 2013.

Multiple media reports on Saturday said that the National Freeway Bureau is revising the scheme and suggested that motorist would no longer be given any exemptions.

The bureau said in a statement that it is not changing the scheme, adding that the change was proposed by transportation experts.

“The scheme was subject to a comprehensive re-examination two years after it was launched. We have entrusted specialists with the task of investigating, collecting and analyzing traffic data. Any revision of the scheme would affect the Freeway Construction Fund and involve issues such as the fair use of the freeways. We are still researching and considering different options. We have neither a final plan nor a timeline to implement any measures,” the bureau said.

Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said that many transportation experts have proposed eliminating the toll-free distance to reduce traffic congestion.

The ministry has not engaged in any serious discussions over the proposed measure, Wang said, adding that such a measure would only be implemented after people reach a consensus on the matter.

However, the ministry would consider charging motorists on east-west freeways when the public transport system surrounding these freeways is well established, Wang said.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) stated in an interview with the Chinese-language United Daily on May 20 that the 20km toll-free scheme is the most irresponsible promise the government has made, adding that giving motorists toll-free access to freeways shows that the government has chosen not to use the roads to regulate traffic.

The ministry considered introducing tolls for motorists on the east-west freeways during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday this year, but Hochen dropped the proposal following opposition from legislators.

The ministry now faces the question of how much longer it can maintain the Freeway Construction Fund without charging motorists.

The Legislative Yuan indicated in its budget assessment report for the 2017 fiscal year that about 30 percent of freeway traffic on the north-south freeways are exempt from tolls under the current scheme, citing data collected in 2014.

Meanwhile, 60 percent of motorists on freeways are within the 20km toll-free distance and are commuting to metropolitan areas, which shows that freeways are mostly used by short-distance travelers.

The report also said that construction of the east-west freeways cost about NT$101.8 billion (US$3.2 billion) and not charging motorists would reduce revenues for the Freeway Construction Fund and goes against the “paying as you go” principle.

The fund is used for maintenance and new freeway construction, the bureau said.

It is unfair that the ministry subsidizes short-distance motorists with the fees collected from long-distance motorists, netizens said.