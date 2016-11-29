Taipei 101 offering kids sleepover as a festive treat

Staff writer, with CNA

Taipei 101 is offering children and their parents a chance to sleep over in the skyscraper on Christmas Eve, including a special tour of the 101st floor, which has never before been open to the public.

A total of 120 places are available as part of the special offer, the organizers said yesterday.

Those who buy a ticket get to camp out on the 89th floor, which is 382m high, they said.

They would also be able to star gaze from the nation’s highest outdoor platform on the 91st floor of Taipei 101, before the tour of the 101st floor, formerly only visited by foreign dignitaries or VIPs, as a special festive treat from the building’s owners, the organizers said.

Tickets for the unique event can be bought from online ticketing systems kkyday.com and tickets.ndu.com.

Foreigners traveling with their children are also welcome to take part, organizers said.