Old independence advocates turn down Tsai offer

By Chung Li-hua and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwanese independence advocates Peng Ming-min (彭明敏) and Kao Chun-ming (高俊明) turned down President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) invitation to be senior presidential advisers in separate statements yesterday.

Peng, 93, said in a statement that given his age he is concerned that he might not be able to shoulder the responsibility of such an important role, adding that he informed Tsai of his decision months ago.

The Presidential Office on Nov. 14 announced 20 people for the post.

Sources from Peng’s office said that he planned to announce his decision on Nov. 14, but the Presidential Office said at the time that it would deal with the situation on his behalf. However, two weeks have passed and the office has not clarified the situation, prompting Peng to issue his statement.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said the Presidential Office extended its apologies to Peng for the mishandling of communications.

“The president understands and respects Peng’s decision and expresses her thanks to Peng for his many contributions to Taiwanese democracy, with blessings for his health and good fortune,” Huang said.

Following Peng’s statement, Kao, 87, made a separate statement through his wife, Ruth Kao (高李麗珍), saying the Presbyterian minister declined the post because of “old age and frail health,” adding that although he is “not inclined to support” the legalization of same-sex marriage due to his religious beliefs, the issue “played no role” in his decision.

Both parties denied that they declined the offer because of policy disagreements, reiterating concerns about their age.

Peng and Kao Chun-ming served as advisers to former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁).