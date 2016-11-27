Study finds coral reproduction link

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

A Taiwanese research team has found a link between the red fluorescent protein of Euphyllia ancora, commonly known as anchor coral, and coral reproduction, a breakthrough published in the international journal Scientific Reports.

The study suggested the possibility of the protein protecting oocytes, female germ cells, from oxidative stress, providing not only the first evidence of the potential involvement of fluorescent proteins in coral oogenesis, but also an insight into the cellular strategy of coral sexual reproduction, National Taiwan Ocean University president Chang Ching-fong (張清風) said.

The team invested a great deal of time researching anchor corals, accruing a significant amount of knowledge pertaining to coral reproduction, Chang said.

The team found the presence of the protein after comparing the DNA transcription levels of nonreproductive colonies, samples of which were taken in June, and reproductive female colonies, samples of which were taken in April, through reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, a molecular biology analysis technique, Chang said.

Suppression subtractive hybridization was used on oogenesis-related anchor coral genes that are highly expressed in the reproductive season, Chang said.

The team found that the protein was present from oocyites’ early stages until maturation, “raising the possibility that it plays a role in protecting oocytes from oxidative stress from the early stages of oogenesis,” Chang said.

The discovery of the protein could be used in conjunction with other coral reproduction knowledge to artificially grow coral reefs, he said.

The research was funded by grants from the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Education, Chang said, adding that a proposal has been filed to study annual coral ovulation off the coast of southern Taiwan.