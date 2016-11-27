TransAsia head released on bail

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

TransAsia Airways chairman Vincent Lin (林明昇), listed by prosecutors as a suspect on charges of insider trading and fraud in an ongoing probe related to the airline’s demise, was yesterday morning released on bail of NT$5 million (US$156,534).

Lin’s father, SIGMU Group chairman Lin Shiaw-shinn (林孝信), was among 12 people summoned for questioning at the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office and was released without bail.

The investigation has focused on alleged insider trading and financial irregularities due to an unusually high volume of trade of TransAsia shares on Monday before the airline announced it would cease operations.

Vincent Lin’s aunt Cheng Shan-shan (鄭珊珊), business manager and a board member of Hsinlan International, was also summoned for questioning, as she is suspected of insider trading and fraud, both punishable under the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法). She was released after posting NT$5 million bail.

The court imposed travel restrictions as a condition of their release, ordering Vincent Lin and Cheng to not leave the nation, pending further investigation.

TransAsia is one of the three main companies of the Lin family business empire, with Lin Shiaw-shinn at the helm of SIGMU, which, in addition to the airline, also controls Taiwan Secom and Goldsun Development and Construction Co.

Hsinlan International is a subsidiary of Goldsun, which holds a 40.25 percent stake in TransAsia, while Taiwan Secom holds 15 percent, stock market data showed.

Cheng rejected the insider trading charges, saying she did not have advanced knowledge of the airline’s closure.

Speculation was abound on the market on Monday, she said, adding that she just went “with the flow, like everyone else, selling my 800 lots [1,000 shares per lot] of company shares.”

Ezfly International Travel Agency Co chairman Chou Yu-wei (周育蔚) and Partner Travel Service Co executive Liu Hsin-ping (劉信平) were also released following questioning, posting bail of NT$1 million each.

Separately yesterday, former Ministry of Justice Government Ethics Department director Kuan Kao-yue (管高岳) said the focus of the investigation was wrong.

“Authorities should investigate deliberate actions by airline executives to bankrupt the company, including the transfer of assets elsewhere,” he said.

“This case is not as simple as the TransAsia executives say it is,” Kuan said. “The airline’s boss and major shareholders told the public that each day the company was in operation they stood to lose NT$10 million, so where is the problem? Regulators should thoroughly investigate these claims.”

The key question for investigators is not whether there was insider trading, nor whether fraud was committed through sales of discounted tickets at a tourism trade show earlier this month, he said.

“The major shareholders said they chose to dissolve the company because its assets exceeded its debt, but TransAsia is a publicly listed company and its assets belong to all shareholders,” Kuan said. “How can executives and some major shareholders decide to dissolve the company?”

“I urge the authorities to investigate the actions of the airline’s executives and look for possible illegal transfers of company assets,” he added.