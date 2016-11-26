Fireflies boost Nantou County tourism

By Hsieh Chieh-yu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Fireflies that have been spotted in Nantou County’s Shanlin River Forest Park (杉林溪) are a hopeful sign for conservationists and a boost for tourism, locals said.

Diaphanes ampyroides, a species of firefly that is active in fall and winter, emit light continuously, rather than intermittently as summer fireflies do. They have been sighted in higher numbers at the Shanlin River Forest Park, following years of grassroots efforts to repair the environment and increase the firefly population.

The park is in Lugu Township (鹿谷), a rural township known for its Tung-ting Oolong tea. However, the use of agricultural chemical products led to substantial pollution, which affected the firefly population in the park, the Lugu Township Office said.

The office said it has been working with local businesses and residents to clean up the area, and to curb excessive chemical use through outreach programs to local tea farmers, increasing the number of identified firefly species to more than 30 this year.

Tourists coming to see the Japanese maple, Oliver’s maple and the fireflies at the park are significant to the local economy, and an encouraging number of tourists have visited the area this season, the office said.

Hundreds of Diaphanes ampyroides flickering through the night in the park is a rare sight, the Council of Agriculture Endemic Species Research Institute said, adding that although more than 60 species of fireflies can be found in Taiwan in all seasons, light pollution and environmental damage make their appearance uncommon outside of April to June.

The park management called on visitors to respect nature, adding that it provides free guided tours for those who are interested in visiting the forest in daylight hours and seeing the fireflies during evening hours from dusk to 8pm, when the fireflies are active.