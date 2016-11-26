Laboratories urged to enhance their safety procedures

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

A variety of chemicals used in industrial research and development are highly toxic and can even be fatal when the appropriate procedures are not followed, so laboratories should establish standard operating procedures and enhance training to prevent exposure to toxic chemicals, a toxicologist said yesterday.

Taipei Veterans General Hospital division of clinical toxicology and occupational medicine director Yang Chen-chang (楊振昌) said a woman surnamed Chang (張), who was a graduate student in a master’s program, accidentally spilled a few drops of 50 percent hydrofluoric acid on her left leg and foot when she was using the chemical to clean a metallic substrate in the laboratory. The acid burned through her pants and shoes, damaging her skin.

Chang’s skin became red and swollen, and she developed blisters and cramps, but did not feel any pain after seeking treatment at the hospital’s emergency room.

She was treated with sulfadiazine cream and was transferred to the outpatient service a few days later for follow-up treatment.

“Colloquially called ‘corpse dissolving liquid,’ hydrofluoric acid has no color and is classified as a weak acid, but it has a unique ability to readily penetrate the skin,” Yang said.

“It contains fluoride that penetrates the skin and forms insoluble salts with calcium and magnesium in the body, causing low blood calcium [hypocalcemia] and magnesium [hypomagnesemia] levels,” he said. “In addition to corrosive burns to the skin, it can also lead to cardiac arrhythmia, respiratory problems and even sudden death.”

Yang said people feel immediate pain if exposed to high concentrations of hydrofluoric acid and usually seek treatment immediately, but delaying treatment can cause serious harm to the body, even causing death.

Because the symptoms caused by exposure to low concentrations of the acid are often delayed by several hours to a day, some people do not get treatment in time, which can result in serious damage, he added.

Yang said there are about 20 to 30 cases of harm caused by hydrofluoric acid each year, about 500 cases in the past 20 years. Cases of exposure to other toxic chemicals, such as mercuric chloride, in the work or research environment have also been reported.

Many laboratories lack the necessary prevention measures and practical experience to deal with chemical injuries, and some researchers might become less aware of the dangers involved due to repeated experiments, but laboratories should be responsible for improving prevention measures, setting safe standard operating procedures and arranging adequate training, he said.