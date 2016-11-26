Dengue case confirmed in Taipei

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

An indigenous dengue fever case was confirmed in Taipei by the Centers for Disease Control yesterday, with the Taipei Department of Health saying it has taken immediate prevention measures around the patient’s home.

A 56-year-old woman living in Ruiguang Borough (瑞光) of Neihu District (內湖) began suffering from a fever, muscle pain and joint pain on Friday last week and sought treatment at a nearby clinic, but after the symptoms did not get any better after another visit on Sunday, she went to a hospital on Monday.

The hospital reported the case to the centers on Wednesday and the agency confirmed the case to be dengue fever on Thursday evening after conducting laboratory tests.

The 56-year-old woman remains hospitalized.

The woman has a history of chronic disease and she did not visit another country, but she did go hiking in the mountains during the latent period of the disease, therefore the case was determined to be indigenous, the centers said.

During the five-day infectious stage, the woman stayed at home, only visiting the clinic and hospital, and two family members who are living with her have not shown any signs of infection, the centers said.

However, a case of imported dengue fever only 84m from the new case was confirmed on Nov. 4 and as they both had dengue virus type 1, the centers said the two cases could be related.

According to the centers’ statistics, a total of six indigenous dengue fever cases have been reported since May 1. The latest is the first in northern Taiwan, while the other five cases were in Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County.

The Department of Health said a mosquito density investigation was conducted near the patient’s home on Thursday and five cleaning squads were sent to disinfect the surrounding environment yesterday morning.

It said it would continue to monitor the area until Dec. 20 to prevent new indigenous cases from occurring.