TransAsia raided, 12 questioned

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Prosecutors yesterday raided the offices of TransAsia Airways (復興航空) in Taipei as part of a judicial investigation into alleged financial irregularities and fraud.

Two principal figures, TransAsia chairman Vincent Lin (林明昇), 43, who was listed as a defendant in the case, and his father, Lin Shiaw-shinn (林孝信), 72, were taken to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning.

Prosecutors questioned a total of 12 people associated with TransAsia and its parent company, SIGMU Group, to gather information and clarify their roles in the events leading up to the announcement on Tuesday that the airline would be dissolved.

“The 12 people taken in for questioning have been listed as witnesses and we are looking into allegations of possible fraud, insider trading, market manipulation, violation of financial regulations and breaches of the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法),” Taipei Deputy Chief Prosecutor Chang Chieh-chin (張介欽) said.

Much of the focus was on Vincent Lin and his father, SIGMU Group chairman Lin Shiaw-shinn, who also heads private security firm Taiwan Secom (中興保全) and Goldsun Development and Construction Co (國產實業).

Prosecutors later yesterday confirmed that Vincent Lin had been listed as a defendant.

During the investigation, prosecutors reportedly uncovered unusual trading activity in TransAsia shares on Monday, a day before Vincent Lin announced the decision to dissolve the airline.

Among the people summoned for questioning was a major shareholder in TransAsia surnamed Liu (劉), a proprietor of a leading travel agency, who allegedly sold a large number of shares on Monday.

Prosecutors were still questioning the witnesses at press time last night.

In related developments, Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kuo-tsai (王國材) yesterday said that China Airlines’ (中華航空) takeover of TransAsia’s domestic routes would continue until Feb. 15.

Wang’s comments echoed those of Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇), who said a day earlier that China Airlines’ takeover of the routes on Thursday next week would only be a short-term measure.

On Wednesday, the Executive Yuan asked China Airlines and its subsidiary, Mandarin Airlines, to take over the domestic routes served by TransAsia.

Wang said that the Civil Aeronautics Administration would reallocate TransAsia’s air traffic rights and routes by assessing the capacity and safety records of the carriers that express an interest.

Wang said the redistribution of the routes would be completed by Feb. 15 so that passengers flying to destinations previously served by TransAsia could be catered for “without any disruption.”

In addition to six domestic routes, TransAsia also flew to 13 Chinese destinations, including Shanghai, Hangzhou, Fuzhou, Xiamen, Chongqing, Wuhan, Wuxi and Changsha.

The airline also flew eight other overseas routes, including Sapporo and Osaka in Japan, Macau, Chiang Mai in Thailand and Jeju, South Korea.

Taipei to Shanghai has been called a “golden route,” as it commands a higher load factor due to the large number of business travelers.

Additional reporting by CNA