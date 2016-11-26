Priority reforms have been swallowed in a legislative ‘black hole,’ NPP says

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Voting on transitional justice and electoral reform legislation should be held soon, New Power Party (NPP) legislators said yesterday, saying that a “black hole” between committees and the general assembly has swallowed many of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) promised “priority bill” reforms.

“There is a black hole between committees and the general assembly. Many bills have passed committee reviews and cross-caucus negotiations, but do not appear before the general assembly. There was already consensus on many of these bills last session and many were named as priority legislation, but they have disappeared this legislative session,” NPP caucus convener Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) said, adding that transitional justice legislation and amendments to the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法) to lower recall thresholds are two such bills.

“The general assembly is not that busy and no one has occupied the speaker’s podium, so why have these bills not been put on the agenda?” he said, adding that cross-caucus talks on transitional justice legislation were completed in July, while those on the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act were completed in June.

Both bills have been passed by their respective committees.

“If a bill has passed committee and cross-caucus negotiations, but is still not on the general assembly agenda, then talk of reviewing legislative ‘committee-centrism’ is just a slogan,” Hsu said. “True ‘committee-centrism’ should address this black hole and ensure that bills that pass committee and cross-caucus negotiations are addressed by the general assembly within a certain time period.”

Transitional justice legislation was intended to provide a framework for such efforts, establishing a special committee to investigative powers to draft specific legislation. Its passage from committee was marred by controversy over the exclusion of transitional justice for Aborigines, with the DPP caucus promising to propose a separate Aboriginal justice bill.

“Our stance was that neither form of transitional justice should be marginalized because of delinkage, but it appears that both have stalled,” NPP Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) said.