Gynecologist warns on internal contraceptives

By Ho Tsung-han and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A 58-year-old Taichung woman surnamed Chang (張) was diagnosed with a pustule in her uterus after visiting a hospital complaining of severe stomach pain and fever, the origins of which was a neglected intrauterine device (IUD), a gynecologist said.

Asian University Hospital department of gynecology visiting doctor Hsu Hsing-kuo (徐興國) said Chang had the IUD istalled after giving birth to her third child 25 years ago, but had forgotten about it until a few years ago.

Chang had not returned to the hospital for periodic checkups after the IUD was installed, Hsu said, adding that a request to remove it two years ago was refused by a private clinic near her home as it did not have the necessary equipment.

The IUD had become entirely ensconced in the wall of the uterus and the hospital elected to remove it via hysteroscopy, Hsu said, adding that it had also drained the abscess and removed all other complications caused by the device.

Hsu said that it is very rare for a woman to develop an abscess in the uterus before the age of 60, adding that common symptoms involve bleeding, pelvic inflammation, stomachache or peritonitis.

Abscesses in the uterus have a 25 percent chance of taking a turn for the worse, Hsu said.

Hsu said that IUDs work by releasing copper ions to stop fertilized eggs from landing in the uterus, but that after five years the effects begin to wear off.

All women who use an IUD should return to a hospital for a periodic cervical pap test, Hsu said, adding that the device should be replaced every five years.

Women who have reached menopause no longer need to use IUDs and should get them removed, Hsu said.