Dog leads rescuers to man lost while hiking in Kaohsiung

By Huang Liang-chieh and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A dog on Tuesday led rescuers to its elderly owner who had lost his way while hiking to Shaonu Peak (少女峰) on Chaishan (柴山) in Kaohsiung.

The 72-year-old man, whose name was not disclosed, said he lost his way while hiking with his dog, named Siao Bai (小白), and began to feel unwell.

The man’s friends called for help when he failed to arrive at a prearranged meeting place at the foot of the mountain at nightfall and a response team was dispatched by the Kaohsiung Fire Bureau, Gushan District (鼓山) Branch fire chief Chen Ming-tung (陳明桐) said.

Chen, who led the search team that evening, said that although Shaonu Peak is not high, search and rescue operations there are complicated by rough terrain, thick overgrowth and numerous paths.

Chen said his team entered the area on all-terrain vehicles and were initially in mobile phone contact with the lost hiker, but the man’s phone ran out of power before a precise location could be established.

Chen’s team stopped to discuss search strategy when they heard barking in the distance.

Walking toward the sound, rescuers found the dog, which lead them into the bush where the hiker was resting, Chen said.

The man was helped to the command post at the foot of the mountain, where he was given water, he said.

After the search party found the man, Siao Bai was seen running in circles around its owner and receiving praise from firefighters.