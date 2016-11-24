Work on ‘Blue Tide’ heart-shaped structure stopped

By Yu Chao-fu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Work on a heart-shaped stone structure on Beigang Island in Matsu has been halted after residents raised environmental concerns.

The structure is meant to promote “blue tears” — also known as the blue tide — luminescence visible at night in the sea that occurs from April to August.

Scientists disagree over whether it is glowing ostracods or flagellates that cause the blue light.

The blue tide attracts tourists to the Lienchiang County islands, prompting the county government to make “Blue Tear” tourism an important agenda to boost the archipelago’s economy.

Beigang Township (北竿) Mayor Chen Ju-lan (陳如嵐) said the stone pile his office is building on the beach by Houao Village (后澳) was inspired by a similar structure on Penghu’s Cimei Island, a double-heart-shaped pile made to trap fish and crabs, which has become a tourist attraction.

However, Houao resident Chen Tzu-kai (陳紫開), a teacher at Jhongshan High School, said on Facebook that the half-finished structure could become a garbage trap, with debris from China washed into the seas by typhoons collecting in it, while it might not be sturdy enough to withstand the high waves common in winter.

Over the past week, Chen Tzu-kai’s post has attracted the attention of locals and netizens, with news channels running reports critical of the structure.

Residents said that pollution has affected the sea near Houao that was once rich with crabs and other shellfish, and they fear construction in the area would irrevocably damage the environment.

Chen Ju-lan said the township had made plans to remove the stone pile if it was unsuccessful for any reason, and the stones would be recycled to build embankments for local roads with a minimum of waste to public coffers.

Houao has a tradition of building stone piles for fishing and the township office on Dec. 29 last year held a public hearing regarding its plans, he said, adding that residents who participated in the hearing largely supported the plan.

The structure is unlikely to create any pollution, because it is made of natural stones, he said, adding that the township office is to be responsible for its maintenance.

The opposition of some Beigang residents to the project was the result of a “communication failure” on the part of the township office and more public hearings are to be held to clarify the issue, he said.

The 30m structure is to cost the township an estimated NT$1 million (US$31,368), Chen Ju-lan said.

Beigang Township Council Chairman Chiu Pao-te (邱德寶) called on the township office to re-evaluate the the project, saying: “We should not cause any negative effects to the environment or damage the island’s public image.”