Chunghwa to launch five-star hotel in new complex

Staff writer, with CNA

Chunghwa Post Co yesterday said that it would work with Regent Taipei to turn one of its buildings into a luxury hotel as part of its efforts to reinvent itself.

The project to transform the Taipei Hsinwei Post Office on Xinyi and Daan roads, which is only a few hundred meters from Xinyi District (信義), is to begin in the middle of next year and is expected to be completed in 2022, the company said.

Chunghwa said the project is the largest of its kind in the company’s history, adding that it is investing NT$2 billion (US$62.5 million) to build the 17-story structure that has an additional four levels below ground.

The new building is to replace the 50-year-old four-story post office and some other postal operations.

The first and second floors are to be for the post office and the rest of the building is to be leased to the Regent Taipei hotel, the company said.

The two parties last week signed a 20-year lease, with the hotel investing NT$1.13 billion to operate a Silks Place hotel under the Regent umbrella, Chunghwa Post said.

The state-owned company said it expects to receive NT$258 million in rent in the first year of operation.

Chunghwa has in recent years made efforts to make better use of its assets, leasing much of its street-facing office space to restaurants or retailers to generate revenue.