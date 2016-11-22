Airport MRT passes test

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taoyuan Metro Corp yesterday said that the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport MRT system finally met two crucial criteria during its final inspection on Sunday and full operation of the line is expected soon.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) jointly made the announcement after inspecting the system’s station near Taipei Railway Station.

To qualify for final inspection, conducted by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, the system had to score 99 percent in a reliability test for seven consecutive days, and the number of delays exceeding five minutes had to be limited to two.

Cheng said that the criteria were met at 11pm on Sunday, when the system reliability reached 99 percent on the last test.

Records of the seven-day test also showed that a train was delayed for more than five minutes only once.

Prior to the successful test, the system had failed to reach the criteria six times, Taoyuan Metro Corp said.

Cheng said that the results were achieved through hardworking company staff and support from contractors.

The MRT is the fourth airport rail built in Asia, Cheng said, adding that the Taoyuan City Government and Taoyuan Metro Corp would ensure that they have done all the preparatory work well before the official launch of the system, including a trial run involving people using the system, he said.

Cheng said that they would show people how to check in luggage at the system’s station in Taipei three hours before boarding.

Passengers would also be told about services they can access on the MRT, including free Wi-Fi and how to use EasyCards or other electronic tickets, Chen added.

Cheng said that the tickets would cost less than the high-speed rail system, but would be more than the freeway bus service.

Among the three possible plans proposed by Taoyuan Metro Corp, a 35-minute express service from Taipei to the airport would cost between NT$150 and NT$170, Cheng said, adding that ticket prices on the express service would be the same as for the regular service.