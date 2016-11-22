Encounter shows relations ‘not so bad’: academic

Staff writer, with CNA

The brief meeting between People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) during the APEC leaders’ summit Lima, Peru, shows that Beijing and Taipei hope to deal with each other calmly and rationally and that cross-strait relations are “not so bad,” a Chinese academic said.

The meeting did show that cross-strait relations are worse than they were during former President Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration, said Liu Guosheng (劉國深), head of the Taiwan Research Institute at Xiamen University in China.

Soong, who served as President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) envoy to the summit, talked with Xi before the two men took part in dialogue between APEC leaders and the APEC Business Advisory Council on Saturday.

As Soong has been on good terms with Chinese leaders, Xi’s willingness to talk with him for 10 minutes in a “chance encounter” showed “deep meaning,” demonstrating that person-to-person relationships could play a key role and that setting up dialogue channels between the two sides is very important, Liu said.

Beijing not boycotting Soong’s attendance at the APEC summit shows that both Beijing and Taipei hope to deal with each other calmly and rationally and that cross-strait relations are “not so bad,” Liu said.

Soong told Xi that he hoped Beijing would not change the direction of cross-strait trade and economic exchanges and take care of Taiwanese small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Taiwanese and Chinese delegations agreed to release individual statements about the meeting, but no photographs, said PFP Legislator Lee Hung-chun (李鴻鈞), who traveled to the APEC summit as an adviser to the Taiwanese delegation.