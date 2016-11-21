Long-term care program protested

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Hundreds of people working at small-scale long-term care facilities yesterday rallied on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office Building to protest against the government’s “long-term care services program 2.0,” which they said fails to provide financial aid to the relatives of people with severe disabilities.

A stage adorned with red banners that read “the long-term care services program 2.0 abandons people with severe disabilities” and “smash the long-term care communism,” was set up by the protesters, who said the recently introduced 10-year program abandons 2,529 community care centers to subsidize the establishment of new care stations.

They also said that the program’s budget is concentrated on at-home care services by specialized caregivers and the establishment of a three-tier long-term care system, but relatives who take care of family members with severe disabilities on their own, or who have sent them to be taken care of at specialized facilities do not receive substantial aid.

The protesters said the new program stipulates that long-term care facilities for people with severe disabilities can only be operated by foundations or corporations and that small private facilities with up to 49 beds will have to transform into foundations or corporations within five years or they would not be able to continue operating, which they said would wipe out the facilities.

They said the relatives of people with severe disabilities should receive a monthly subsidy of NT$12,600, about the same as the subsidy for 90 hours of at-home care services by specialized caregivers, and that small private facilities should be allowed to provide care services with up to 100 beds, without having to transform into a foundation or a corporation.

In addition, they said that the ownership of small private care centers should be allowed to be freely transferred between people and they should be allowed to set their own prices according to their quality of services, not limited by the government’s approval.