Limb ischemia drug system announced

By Lee I-Chia / Staff reporter

Academia Sinica researchers have announced a new drug capture system that facilitates treatment of limb ischemia.

A research team led by Patrick Ching-Ho Hsieh (謝清河) and Steve Roffler, research fellows at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences, used a specially designed drug capture system to improve the targeting of growth factors — proteins stimulating cell growth and healing — to diseased leg tissue.

Limb ischemia is characterized by reduced blood flow to the legs and feet, resulting in pain and difficulty walking. It is particularly common in people with diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol levels.

Hsieh, a cardiovascular surgeon at National Taiwan University Hospital, said on Friday that there are more than 1 million people with diabetes in Taiwan, some of whom have developed or will develop lower limb ischemia.

“Regeneration of blood vessels is not easy. Even with the use of drugs or cell therapy, it is not possible to continuously deliver the therapy precisely,” he said.

The injection of antithrombotic agents to reduce the formation of blood clots has not been very effective, because only about 1 percent of the medication reaches the targeted leg tissue and often does not stay very long, he said.

The new capture system works by using two complementary pieces of a biological jigsaw puzzle: A combination of antibodies and hydrogel is injected into the injured muscle tissue, and growth factors are later delivered. When the growth factors arrive at the muscle tissue, they bind to antibodies, become trapped and build up to achieve a therapeutic effect.

“Using this new system, we were able to improve the retention of drugs at the correct site by up to 10 times, therefore improving the treatment,” Roffler said.