More than 25% on same pay after three years: poll

Staff writer, with CNA

A job survey showed that 25.74 percent of workers have not had a salary increase for more than three years.

The survey by online 1111 Job Bank, released on Wednesday, showed that 9.7 percent of the 1,140 employees polled had their wages frozen for three years, 8.02 percent had no raise for four years and 5.49 percent had none for five years.

Only 16.9 percent of respondents said that they received a raise this year, and 24.5 percent said they could get a raise later this year. Meanwhile, 58.7 percent said it was unlikely that they would have a larger paycheck this year.

Among those who received raises, 26.2 percent said that their companies have a pay hike evaluation mechanism in place, 25.5 percent said their job description had been adjusted or they had been given a heavier workload, and 13.4 percent said they received a promotion, the job bank said.

The survey showed that almost 61 percent of those who received a raise this year saw their monthly salaries increase by NT$1,000 to NT$3,000, or an average increase of NT$2,291.

Based on respondents’ average monthly wage of NT$39,203, the job bank said that salaries increased by 5.8 percent, which is higher compared with last year’s 2.52 percent hike.

The survey showed that people who work in the education and public sectors tended to have higher pay increases, ahead of their peers in the information technology and trading/logistics sectors.

To get a pay raise, 25.8 percent of respondents said that they demanded more money from their employers, but almost 60 percent of those who made such a request said they were turned down.

The job bank said that 39.5 percent of respondents said they did not dare ask for a pay hike.

More than 21 percent of respondents said that if they do not receive a pay increase for a long time, they would quit.

The survey was conducted from Oct. 28 to Monday last week. It had a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points, the job bank said.