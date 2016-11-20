Taipei ‘greening’ project ahead of schedule

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Work at the No. 6 Bus Station plaza, next to the Taipei Railway Station, is ahead of schedule and the 1.6 hectare area featuring green spaces and a new sidewalk is likely to be opened before the Lunar New Year holidays in January, the Taipei City Government said yesterday.

“The plaza, which is on the former Taipei West Bus Station site on Zhongxiao W Road, has an important role in Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) West Gateway Initiative because of its proximity to the historic North Gate,” Taipei Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) told a news conference in Taipei.

The plan is for the North Gate to become the nation’s “door,” and the bus station project is one of many aimed at improving traffic and views in the area, beginning with the demolition of the Zhongxiao Bridge (忠孝橋) ramp in December 2014.

The plaza is designed to represent the nation’s “living room,” Lin said.

The plaza completes an urban revitalization plan initiated in 1994 to make the area a pedestrian zone, he said.

With the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system scheduled to open in late March, passengers exiting at the MRT line’s A1 terminal would likely “feel the difference” in Taipei, Lin said.

The Taipei Department of Public Works said 71 trees, including 46 beeches and 25 sweetgums, would be planted in the area to help provide shade.

Work to knock down the exterior of the former Taipei West Bus Station’s terminal A began yesterday, with the former terminal B vacated on Tuesday last week, the department said.

A sidewalk adjacent to the plaza is expected to be completed in March, it said.

Architect Hsu Chin-chih (許晉誌), who designed the plaza, said that progress as of yesterday morning was at 11.21 percent, about 2.1 percentage points ahead of schedule.