Advocates call for specific provisions to Housing Act

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Revisions to the Housing Act (住宅法) should include specific provisions to implement international treaty guarantees against discrimination and forced relocation, Taiwan Anti-Forced Eviction Alliance advocates said yesterday.

“We hope for the inclusion of protective rights, including proof of the urgency of relocation, [a provision requiring] sincere negotiations with inhabitants and a guarantee that living conditions would not be worsened after relocation,” alliance executive committee member Tien Chi-feng (田奇峰) said, condemning statements by Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮) that “residency rights” and other aspects of two international covenants would be included in the law under the ministry’s proposed set of amendments.

“Without clear language, mentions are just empty promises,” Tien said.

Protestors clashed with police outside the Ministry of the Interior last week over the issue, as a review of proposed amendments to speed up the construction of social housing continues in the Legislative Yuan’s Internal Administration Committee.

While the the Legislative Yuan in 2009 ratified the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, critics have criticized their implementation, citing a lack of clear legal provisions to define and enforce covenant rights.

“Without a clear set of standards and content, many individual cases are addressed in accordance with residency rights,” alliance executive committee member Hsu Yi-fu (徐亦甫) said. “Even when cases go to court, a lack of clear standards in the Housing Act often means that the judiciary simply adheres to the interpretation of the executive branch.”

There was also a need for clearer standards against discrimination, he said, adding that the current law only explicitly protects disabled people.