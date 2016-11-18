Four Taiwanese men arrested over ATM theft in Japan

Staff writer, with CNA

Four Taiwanese were arrested in Japan for allegedly using forged bank cards to withdraw about ￥1 billion (US$9.16 million) from automated teller machines (ATM), Japanese media reports said.

The four men, all aged 22, were arrested between May and this month, Japanese police said.

About 200 forged bank cards were seized from the suspects, police said, adding that the men could be linked to a ring based in another country.

Police said that the men used forged UnionPay cards to withdraw cash from bank accounts opened in China.

Several Japanese banks had reported suspicious withdrawals from automated teller machines, police said, adding that the cash was stolen from more than 20 Chinese banks.

UnionPay is a Chinese financial services corporation headquartered in Shanghai.