NCC plan aims to boost number of lower-power cells

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Low-power cells that enhance reception in areas not adequately covered by 4G telecommunication base stations will not need permits for installation, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.

To facilitate the construction of low-power cells, the commission said that it has amended rules governing the installation, use and management of the mobile communication base stations after consulting the US Federal Communications Commission’s regulations.

It will adopt a tiered approach to regulate base stations for the mobile communication service as well, it said.

People wanting to install low-power cells such as femtocells and picocells would be exempt from application for a permit, the commission said.

However, large base stations that cover a broad service area would continue to be governed by current regulations, it said.

“We are confident that this approach will effectively address the problems of the mobile communication in office buildings, important transport hubs and shopping zones,” the commission said.

The amended rules will be made available for public review and possible amendment before they are implemented, the commission said.

The commission has also suggested amending the rules governing the management of telecommunication numbers, in which the Tier-I telecommunication carriers are able to apply for international telephone numbers for the use of the Internet of Things service operators.

The numbers would all begin with 040 and be limited to 13 digits, the commission said.

The amendment would also allow the telecom carriers to sell the telephone numbers in other countries to expand their businesses, it said.

Users would still need to present two valid IDs when buying telephone numbers to ensure that the numbers would not be used to commit fraud or in other crimes, it said.