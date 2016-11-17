Ground broken for new apartments as part of ‘renewal’

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Government yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the former Fong Wong apartment building in Tianmu (天母) to mark the start of work on a new structure.

The apartment block, which was demolished in February last year as part of the city’s urban renewal efforts, was a so-called “sea sand building,” whose concrete contained cheap, ocean-sourced sand, Taipei Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) said at the ceremony, adding that the work was thanks to Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) administration.

The new building is to be completed in 2020, offering residents high-quality housing, Lin said.

The building in 2006 was listed by the municipal government as a structure that should be rebuilt and went through a lengthy process involving the formulation of urban renewal plans, calculations to redistribute property rights and an urban design review before a construction license was approved for the project, he said.

As ensuring public safety is a principle the city government strictly abides by, Fong Wong’s example serves as a reminder that the process of urban regeneration needs to be expedited, he said.

According to regulations governing sea sand buildings, the new structure is to have 30 percent more floor space, with 24 stories and five underground levels, Lin said.

The Taipei Construction Management Office said the previous building received wide media coverage when one of its balconies fell apart.

The structure was torn down in accordance with Article 81 of the Building Act (建築法), the office said.

Office spokesman Horng Der-haur (洪德豪) said that all 35 households from the previous building had claimed a subsidy of NT$200,000, which the city issued for the demolition.

The new building is to have 81 apartments, he said.