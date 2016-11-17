Pharmacists urge drug care

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Pharmacists at Mackay Memorial Hospital yesterday said inappropriate use of medication can affect people’s health, so people should read the instructions or consult with a pharmacist before taking medication.

The hospital’s Education Resource Center for Correct Medication Usage, commissioned by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), held more than 50 events — attracting more than 5,000 participants — to raise public awareness on correct medication use before releasing its annual report yesterday.

Hospital superintendent Shih Shou-chuan (施壽全) said that safety is an important issue, as many patients with chronic diseases must take prescription medication every day, but inappropriate use can cause negative health effects.

Chang Ya-hui (張雅惠), section chief of the hospital’s pharmacy department, said that common medication errors include arbitrarily adjusting the dosage or stopping a prescription, recommending or giving their drugs to family or friends, or incorrect storage.

Clinical observations showed that most people view their subjective notions as more important than the instructions of physicians and pharmacists, pharmacy department director Lee Wei-ying (李韋瑩) said, adding that sleeping pills, painkillers and hypotension treatments are among medications people most often take without reading the instructions.

Chang said nearly half of the mistakes involve incorrect dosages, with people aged 60 or above accounting for most errors overall.

She said that a man in his 60s and in the final stages of cancer had reported pain and was prescribed opioid patches, but did not apply the treatment according to prescription — one patch at a time.

He applied three to five patches at a time wherever he felt the pain was, Chang said.

The man was later hospitalized after reporting nausea, vomiting and difficulty breathing, all of which were adverse side effects known to arise from overuse of opioid patches, Chang said.

Lee said another elderly man with hemorrhoids did not remove packaging from an anal suppository before inserting it, leading to bleeding.