Soong transits in NY ahead of APEC summit

People First Party Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) on Tuesday arrived in New York, where he spent the night before continuing on to Lima for the APEC leaders’ summit.

Soong, who is serving as President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) envoy to the leaders’ summit, was welcomed by American Institute in Taiwan Chairman James Moriarty and Representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰) at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

In addition to the government delegation, which includes Minister of Economic Affairs Lee Chih-kung (李世光), National Development Council Minister Chen Tain-jy (陳添枝) and People First Party caucus whip Lee Hung-chun (李鴻鈞), Soong is accompanied by his daughter, Soong Cheng-mai (宋鎮邁).

The group was scheduled to leave New York at 8am yesterday for Lima.

James Soong has expressed the hope of meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) at the summit, which is to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

However, a meeting might not take place, a Chinese official said.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) said yesterday in Beijing that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait cannot conduct any “positive interactions of substantial meaning” if Taiwanese authorities do not recognize the so-called “1992 consensus.”

China has insisted that Tsai’s government accept the “1992 consensus” that underpinned cross-strait relations during the eight years former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was in office, something Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have been unwilling to do.

Because of China’s hard-line position, cross-strait ties have cooled since Tsai took office May 20.

The “1992 consensus” refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and Beijing that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) said in 2006 that he had made up the term in 2000.

This year’s APEC summit is to have the theme of “Quality Growth and Human Development,” and is to focus on advancing regional economic integration, enhancing regional food markets, working on the modernization of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and developing human capital.