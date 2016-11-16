CDC confirms two deaths, 30 serious flu complications

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday confirmed that two influenza-related deaths and 30 cases of serious flu complications were reported last week, including an elderly woman who died despite having been vaccinated against the virus.

Of the 30 cases, 24 were found to have influenza A (H3N2), while six had influenza A of an unknown strain, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center division chief Guo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said, adding that the patients ranged in age from 46 to 103.

Of last week’s infections, 97 percent of those affected had not received flu vaccinations, while 93 percent had a chronic disease or related risk factor, he said, adding that the two confirmed flu-related deaths were both infected with influenza A (H3N2), and both had chronic diseases.

A 57-year-old man with stage four cancer and viral hepatitis passed away five days after he began to experience difficulty breathing on Nov. 1, and an 81-year-old woman who was vaccinated against the flu early last month, but began to suffer from a high fever, difficulty breathing and other symptoms on Nov.1 died on Nov. 4, CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said.

The elderly woman is the first person to have been vaccinated who has died this flu season, he said.

Among the 117 confirmed cases of serious flu complications, 79 percent were of influenza A (H3N2), 10 percent with influenza B, 8 percent had influenza A of an unknown subtype, and 3 percent had influenza A (H1N1), Lin said.

About 70 to 90 percent of flu vaccine recipients are protected against infection, but the prophylactic effect decreases with older people, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

The centers said that vaccination is the best way to avoid catching the flu, and people in high-risk groups should also protect themselves by not going to crowded places.